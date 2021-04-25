Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 3,388 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.88 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

