Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 5,535 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.20% of Blackbaud worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

