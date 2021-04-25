Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dover by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $149.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

