Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

