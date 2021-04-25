Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. ABB makes up about 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $25,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:ABB opened at $32.77 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

