Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,971 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Nordstrom news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,372. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

