Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

