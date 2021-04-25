Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $14.68 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Corning by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

