Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $25.09 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $131.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.