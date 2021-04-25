Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $26.01 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $26,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,450,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,081,000 after acquiring an additional 179,729 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.63 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

