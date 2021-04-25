Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $31.89 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $31,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.79 and its 200 day moving average is $158.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $183.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

