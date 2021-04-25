Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.83 and a fifty-two week high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

