Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average is $152.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

