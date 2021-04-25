Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 2,918 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

