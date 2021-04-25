Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FLIR Systems worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

