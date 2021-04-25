Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

