Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 4,570 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 510,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

