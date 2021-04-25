Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 3.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $41,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

