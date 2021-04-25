Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.63.

FDX opened at $277.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.61. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.