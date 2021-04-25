Granite Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,131.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,877.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

