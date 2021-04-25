Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.38 and a 200-day moving average of $155.67. The company has a market capitalization of $435.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

