GravityCoin Achieves Market Cap of $123,153.24 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $123,153.24 and approximately $145.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 87.1% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00276445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.87 or 0.01049234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00646744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,830.12 or 0.99598522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,580,510 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.