Gridcoin (GRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.96 Million

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $24,198.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 445,848,628 coins and its circulating supply is 415,195,596 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

