Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $55.31 million and $10.93 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,929.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.58 or 0.04701829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00457895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $756.00 or 0.01545086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.18 or 0.00727938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.66 or 0.00487772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.63 or 0.00414128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004710 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 71,489,160 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

