Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several research firms have commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 6,742 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $275,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,499 shares of company stock worth $14,442,912. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 496,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 35.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

