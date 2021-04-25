GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Critical Contrast

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56% GrowMax Resources N/A -0.69% -0.58%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust and GrowMax Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 44.80%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Risk and Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and GrowMax Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 6.34 $8.84 million N/A N/A GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$4.91 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.