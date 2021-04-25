Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 3,800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

JNJ stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.67. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

