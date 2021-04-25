Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.18 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $131,872.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.53 or 0.00460835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 542,111,722 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

