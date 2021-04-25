Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0404

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Gulden has a total market cap of $21.88 million and approximately $387,004.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.00457710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 542,058,122 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

