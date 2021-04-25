GXChain Achieves Market Cap of $56.69 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. GXChain has a market cap of $56.69 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000915 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,180,124 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

