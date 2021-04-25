HackenAI (HAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00270079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.16 or 0.01036854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00023614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00644062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,270.53 or 0.99252276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.