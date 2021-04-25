Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report sales of $225.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.52 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $238.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $870.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $865.96 million to $876.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.08 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE HAE opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

