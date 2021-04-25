Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,117 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.45% of Haemonetics worth $25,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,775,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 69,443 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CJS Securities lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $67.45 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

