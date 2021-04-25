Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the highest is $3.89 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $14.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $15.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of HAL opened at $19.06 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $230,118,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 550.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

