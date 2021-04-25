Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE:HBI opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after buying an additional 5,817,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after buying an additional 1,890,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

