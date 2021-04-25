HARD Protocol (HARD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.52 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87.17 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00270707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01030327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00650173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,252.26 or 0.99820059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

