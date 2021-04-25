Harmony 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50.76 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $977.60 million and approximately $50.76 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,002,578,509 coins and its circulating supply is 9,409,622,509 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

