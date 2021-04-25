Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 230,240 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,496,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HARP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $20.53 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $665.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

