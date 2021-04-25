Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

