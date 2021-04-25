Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $277.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.61. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.63.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.