Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.