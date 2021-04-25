Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.91.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

