Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,220 shares of company stock valued at $941,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.