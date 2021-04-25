Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 226,479 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

