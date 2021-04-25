Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.93 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $135.50 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

