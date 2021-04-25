Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 895.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,701 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $106,950,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.17.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $201.56 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of -380.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

