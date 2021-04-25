Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.72.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $126.02 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

