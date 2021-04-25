Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

