Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $9.61 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after buying an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $388.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $389.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.