Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $65.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

